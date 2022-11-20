By Efosa Taiwo

Award-winning female disc jockey, Florence Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, is reportedly engaged.

The music star, in a viral video, said yes to her white professional Boxer boyfriend, Ryan Taylor, at a public concert, outside Nigeria.

The Gelato crooner who appeared surprised when her boyfriend went on his kneels to pop the question followed her ‘yes’ with a passionate kiss on stage.

Audience present screamed and cheered on the love birds in excitement.

This is coming barely six months after her sister, Temi got engaged to Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi.

Reactions have continued to pour in with many expressing shock that Dj Cuppy was in a relationship.

Read tweets below

DJ Cuppy on Twitter moved from "I don't have a man" to "I'm engaged" skipping "I'm in a relationship"



That's how women do. "God when" "God when" but they are in a 4 years romantic relationship with one of the best guys in the world. Iro ti ba aiye yin je — Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) November 20, 2022

DJ Cuppy go engage boxer, incase Lerry wan do anyhow, dem go use punches clear him correct score😭😭 — 𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐊 🌴 (@TheMahleek) November 20, 2022

I just woke up and saw that DJ Cuppy is now engaged. This was someone who has always claimed to be single here. Lmao not everyone who tweets “God when” here is actually single. Some people are in a sweet relationship and are God whening with you.🤣Congratulations to Cuppy 🎊🍾 — Mazi Olisaemeka C. ™ (@OlisaOsega) November 20, 2022

As DJ Cuppy was single till she got engaged, that’s how I’ll be single till I post my court wedding pictures. For now, I’m still single like a singleton. Let me be cheering you people that are posting “my man”. — Vivian Chikaodi (@ChikaodiVivian) November 20, 2022

DJ cuppy went from not having man to being engaged..Use the whole of today to fear women — LONDON(Akan) (@london_Akan) November 20, 2022

RELATED NEWS