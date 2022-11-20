Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), departs Abuja today, embarking on the first high level visit to Canada since 2000 when then President Olusegun Obasanjo visited the North American nation.

During the three-day visit, issues and events around educational collaboration, technology, creative industry and climate justice, among others, would also feature.

According to Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Office of the Vice President, the visit will deepen diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Canada.

Professor Osinbajo will meet the Canadian Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, other top parliamentarians and members of the Canadian government in Ottawa tomorrow.

He noted that “the Vice President will give a public lecture at the Queen’s University in Kingston on Wednesday.

“Established in 1841, Queen’s University is one of Canada’s leading research-intensive academic institutions and is famous for its role in advancing the goals of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

“Earlier, he would be received at the Ontario-based Carleton University, which has significant engagements and collaborations with some educational institutions in Nigeria, with ongoing efforts to deepen the mutual relationships around issues including research and curriculum development.

“Nigeria and Canada have over the years maintained cordial bilateral relationships.

“Indeed Nigeria is Canada’s largest trading partner in Africa and both countries also have a Bi-National Commission, the only one of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“While in Canada, the Vice President will also meet with the leadership of the Nigerian community, including from Nollywood artistes based in the country and notable Canadian government officials with Nigerian origins.

“He will also meet with representatives of the Canadian business community and investors especially from the creative industry and technology sector.

“The VP is expected back in Abuja later in the week.”

