Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo (L) attempts to head the ball to score his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Portugal and Uruguay at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 28, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)South Korea's fans react after the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Ghana at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on November 28, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)A man invades the pitch holding a LGBT flag as he wears a t-shirt reading "Respect for Iranian woman" during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Portugal and Uruguay at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 28, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)Homeless people watch on TV a live broadcast of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Brazil and Switzerland, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 28, 2022. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)English referee Anthony Taylor shows a red card to South Korea's Portuguese coach Paulo Bento (2L) on the final whistle in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Ghana at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on November 28, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)Passengers capture images as Cameroon supporter known as Zomo cheers on the metro in Doha on November 27, 2022, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP)Ghana players celebrate their win in front of their supporters after the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Ghana at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on November 28, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)Cameroon's forward #10 Vincent Aboubakar (C) scores his team's second goal past Serbia's goalkeeper #23 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (2nd L) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Cameroon and Serbia at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on November 28, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)This aerial photograph shows football fans watching the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Brazil and Switzerland on a big screen, in Dhaka on November 28, 2022. – Brazil reached the knockout stages of the World Cup on Monday after beating Switzerland 1-0. (Photo by Munir uz zaman / AFP)Spectators watch the World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland, Group G, on a big screen at a large cricket stadium on the outskirts of Doha, Qatar, on November 28, 2022. – A large proportion of the spectators at the match are migrant workers. The fan zone is, among other things, for those who cannot afford to enter the stadium or visit the fan zone near the corniche inside Doha. (Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT / DENMARK OUT