By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

Vanguard Newspaper was a reference point at the just concluded Eko NAFEST 2022 on account of an exclusive human interest story Vanguard pulled out in the middle of the event and instantly published on its website. The story was titled “The student who wept @ Eko NAFEST”.

After Vanguard published “The student who wept @ Eko NAFEST”, Otunba Runsewe fished the student, Precious Olabanjo, out of the teeming crowd of participants at the Eko NAFEST 2022 and invited her to the Governor’s Lodge, Marina, Lagos alongside other selected children, to be hosted by Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, last Friday, November 11, 2022.

During the reception, deliberately arranged to take place at the historical quarters where Lord Lugard, Nigeria’s former Governor-General, lived (according the First Lady), Otunba Runsewe publicly called out Precious Olabanjo, Osa Mbonu-Amadi and Vanguard Newspaper and re-told Precious’ story to the First Lady and other important dignitaries that gathered there.

Precious was given the microphone to speak. Hesitantly, she said: “Mummy, I must thank you for this honour done to me today and other children here. Mummy, you restored my hope and I also wish to thank our Daddy, Otunba Segun Runsewe and all those who made it possible for me and others to be here. Thank you Mummy. I love you!”

It was electrifying. Everyone was excited – both the high, the mighty and the ordinary people who gathered there. And it was not over yet.

From the Lord Lugard section of the Governor’s Lodge, the First Lady invited and steered the ‘train’ down to the main Governor’s residence. Everyone thought it was a mere sightseeing until Governor Sanwo-Olu himself, tall, elegant and standing ramrod straight, appeared at the open court that looked like a golf course to receive the train. Still, the Precious Olabanjo story was yet to climax.

At the main Governor’s residence, Otunba Runsewe announced Precious again to the Governor, asking her and another girl from Rivers State to join in the photograph with the Governor!

It was thrilling!

The computer tablets and other gifts the children got were good. But those items will never be equal to the experiences. Those moments of exultations which have been permanently etched in their consciousness are bound to inspire them to greater achievements in life.

In his speech, during the closing ceremony on Sunday, November 13, Vanguard’s exclusive human interest story at the Eko NAFEST, again became the highest point of the governor’s speech, when he took time to re-enact the exclusive human interest story which Vanguard Newspaper published while the festival was still ongoing: “I must not forget to mention one of the very gratifying and interesting moments of this event when the children participants paid a visit to my wife, our Mama NAFEST, where I met Precious Olabanjo, an SSS 2 student with Model Secondary School, Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo State,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

He continued: “Precious’ touching story of how she got selected for the essay writing competition alongside her colleague as reported in the Vanguard Newspaper some days ago, shows that this NAFEST platform, apart from integrating different culture, is also a nurturing ground for the younger generation.

“The most striking part of her story was her determination and conviction that she would make her school and Ondo State proud by going back home with good reports and laurels.

“Precious was not alone. Some other children participants shared almost similar stories about their expectations for attending this event, and I am very pleased that the expectations of these children were not dashed as some of them are now proud owners of Laptops, (computer)Tablets and other gift items courtesy of our Mama NAFEST.

“I must commend the concept of carrying these school children along in this cultural event. This is the best way we can sustain, protect and preserve our culture for posterity.

“The main organizer of this annual event, which is the National Council for Arts and Culture, should continue to engage more children in this competition, introduce them to our cultural heritage and sustain the children corner of this competition so that more talents can be discovered and groomed.

“It is my belief that if we take deliberate steps to put these youths on the right path through positive orientation and meaningful engagements, the rate of youth-related crime and violence will gradually reduce and the whole society will be better for it,” Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu concluded.

