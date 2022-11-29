By Efosa Taiwo

Christian Pulisic emerged the hero on the night as his goal helped USA beat Iran to qualify for the next round of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Pulisic delivered the biggest moment of his USMNT career, as he scored in the 38th minute but came with an injuring in the process.

The Chelsea star put his body on the line to deliver the moment the U.S. needed to advance, taking a knee from Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to the gut in the process.

Pulisic was substituted at halftime, and the U.S. held on for the rest of the game despite spirited attempts from the Iranians to get back to the game.

The victory sees the U.S finish second behind England, and will meet Group A winners Netherlands on Saturday in the Round of 16.

