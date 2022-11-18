



Delta Government, on Friday, announced the revocation of the contract for Sector A of the Ughelli-Asaba dual carriage project due to poor performance by the contractor.



Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, told journalists in Asaba that the decision to terminate the contract was taken at the State Executive Council meeting on Friday.



He disclosed that the council approved the revocation because the contractor was not able to carry on with the job as expected.



According to him, the contract was awarded in 2013 and the contractor had failed to perform to the expectation of the state government.



“So, at today’s Exco meeting, we terminated the contract of Sector A of the Ughelli/Asaba express way. Sector A is from Ughelli to Aradhe in Isoko North Local Government Area.



“The contractor that has been handling that project since 2013, when it was awarded, has not been performing up to expectation.



“We have not only repudiated it, we have also approved the award of that project to another contractor immediately,” he said.



The Commissioner, who was flanked by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, also disclosed that the meeting approved the construction of Etua-Etiti, Etua-Oliogo roads in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state.



He said that more projects were reviewed due to rising cost of construction materials, adding that the contract for the construction of Ayakoromo bridge which was terminated earlier had been reviewed with a view to helping it receive the speed it deserved.



The commissioner stated that the meeting which had earlier approved the construction and expansion of Asaba-Ugbolu road also approved the construction of a pedestrian bridge on the road.



“We have looked at some contract reviews again today. This is as a result of the incessant fluctuations of our currency.



“We are also examining a white paper on the issue of Internet fraud. Once we are done, it will enable us tackle the issue of Internet fraud in our state,” he stated.

