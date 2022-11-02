Debutant Denis Zakaria scored as the Blues came from behind to cap off their successful Champions League Group E campaign with victory against Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had already secured top spot with a game to spare but were looking to finish off the group stage on a high.

The Blues, however, fell behind in the sixth minute when the Blues defence reacted poorly to a cross and Bruno Petkovic was able to head in from close range.

Chelsea initially struggled to create much in response but a well-worked move brought them their equaliser as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang backheeled the ball to Raheem Sterling inside the box and he kept his cool to slot in.

On-loan Juventus midfielder Zakaria then marked a dream debut as he drove in a low shot midway through the first half that squeezed over the line despite a defender’s attempt to clear.

