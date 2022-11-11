By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Gunmen, Wednesday night, abducted two clerics at the Mararaba Jema’a area of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The victims were travelling from Mangu Halle to Jos, when they were ambushed and abducted at about 8pm.

Vanguard gathered that one of the victims, identified as Pastor Bakwa, who resides in Abuja, lost his aged father in their village, Farin Kasa, Mangu Halle, in the Mangu Local Government Area of the state, and was travelling with his family and a friend, who is also a cleric, to the village to prepare for the burial.

A source said Pastor Nuhu Bakwa lost his father on Tuesday at Farin Kasa, Mangu Halle.

“He left Abuja where he stays for the village to start the preparation for the burial.

“Yesterday(Wednesday) he was on his way to Jos from Farin Kasa. When he got to Mararaba Jema’a with his wife, children and Pastor friend, his vehicle was stopped and the two Pastors were kidnapped while they left the wife and children.

“I learned that the kidnappers have made contact and are demanding N10 million before their release.”

The incident happened between 8 p.m and 9 p.m. It is very sad, the father’s corpse is yet to be buried and he only came to make arrangements for the burial.”

The spokesman of the state Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, was yet to react to the incident at the time of this report, but a family member confirmed the abduction.

