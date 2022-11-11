By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The kidnapped Pastor Nuhu Bakwa and his friend have regained their freedom after the payment of ransom to their abductors.

The duo were released at about the same time and at the same spot where they were abducted at Mararaba Jema’a area of Jos South local government area of Plateau State.

Recall that the two Pastors were travelling from Mangu Halle to Jos when they were ambushed and abducted at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

One of the victims, Pastor Nuhu Bakwa who resides in Abuja lost his aged father in their village, Farin Kasa, Mangu Halle in the Mangu local government area of the State on Tuesday and he travelled with his family and his friend who is also a cleric to the village to prepare for the burial.

While on his way to Jos from Farin Kasa on Wednesday with his family and his friend, his vehicle was ambushed and the two of them were kidnapped. An initial sum of N10m was demanded but it was not confirmed how much was paid for their release.

A source close to the family said, “The two Pastors were released at about 8:30 PM on Thursday, 10/11/2022 after payment of ransom. The victims were dropped by the kidnappers at the same spot they were kidnapped by a filling station at Mararaba Jema’a at a point NDLEA used as a checkpoint. The two Pastors were badly maltreated and were wounded.”

