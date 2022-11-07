By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Bose Adelaja

The Lagos State Government has again warned that all intra-state commercial bus operators to ensure their vehicles are painted in the state’s Red or Yellow with Black Stripes or be impounded.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba who gave the warning at the weekend, added that the measure is in view of the need to comply with the laws and regulations guiding the operation of commercial vehicle operations.

Oreagba added that the agency will commence an enforcement exercise on all unpainted commercial vehicles from Monday, November 7, 2022 across the state.

He stresssd that “the warning is to ensure that commercial bus operators, especially those on Intra-state services comply with the existing law of Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018 in order to restore sanity on our roads and protect the lives and property of Lagosians.”

He explained that all minibuses known as ‘Danfo’ including ‘Korope’ should be painted in Yellow with Black stripes while mass transit buses with two doors are to be painted with approved Red Colour by operators.

The General Manager, therefore, urged all commercial bus operators to comply with the warning in their own interest, adding that LASTMA officers have been directed to impound any commercial bus not painted in the approved Lagos State colour of red or yellow with black stripes and any vehicle impounded will not be released until the needful is done in accordance with the Law.

“All commercial buses must be duly registered with commercial number plates and hackney permits issued by the appropriate authority in Lagos.

“Also, all approved area shuttle buses must henceforth restrict their operations to their ‘approved’ areas of coverage as anyone caught outside their jurisdiction would be impounded and charged to court accordingly”, he stated.

