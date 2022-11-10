By Efosa Taiwo

Transgender influencer Nikita Dragun has been arrested and placed in a men’s jail in a move that has raised concerns among her management and fans.

The vlogger, whose real name is Nikita Nguyen, was arrested on November 7 following a disturbance at a Miami beach hotel.

The 26-year-old was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a police officer.

According to the police report, when Dragun answered her hotel room door she allegedly swung an open water bottle, causing water to hit and spill on both a security guard and an officer, resulting in her arrest.

It was also gathered that she had earlier, allegedly, caused a disturbance for a long period of time by walking around a hotel’s swimming pool area naked.

Dragun made her name as a YouTuber in 2014 by sharing beauty tips with her followers then, as she moved from male to female, taking her fans along for the ride via documenting the whole process.

Dragun’s rep, Jack Ketsoyan, told TMZ: “The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men’s unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous.”

He complained that the decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department “directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity”.

Since her arrest was made public, a video has gone viral in which Dragun says she has been placed in a men’s unit at Miami-Dade Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

She asks Judge Mindy Glazer: “Can I ask one question? Do I have to stay in the men’s unit still?”

To which someone responds: “Yeah, I don’t make the rules [there] but [it’s] proper accommodation for you.”

