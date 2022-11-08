By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

ABUJA—Eight months after terrorists bombed the Kaduna-Abuja train corridor and kidnapped scores of passengers leading to the suspension of services, the Federal Government is set to resume passenger lifting on the route before the end of this month.

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, who announced this in Abuja yesterday, while giving an update on the achievements of the ministry between 2015 and 2022, said the federal government also planned to link up the 36 state capitals in Nigeria with rail network in order to provide seamless means of transportation for the citizens.

Sambo, who admitted the pains thrown up by the March 2022 attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train route, said that the government had learnt many lessons from the atrocity and also adopted many measures to prevent future attacks and give the users of the service a sense of security and safety.

While assuring that all the kidnapped passengers had been released and reunited with their families and loved ones, Sambo stated that the rail lined had been provided with 24-hour security monitoring system to ensure constant real time surveillance and control.

The Minister said, “The Abuja Kaduna tragedy shall not happen again not only because we have committed it to God but we have taken steps to prevent any further attack again. We have learnt lessons from the attack.

“The lesson leant is to provide constant surveillance, constant monitoring on a daily basis, weekly, monthly as each train leaves and returns. It should be possible for what goes on within the rail line to be monitored real time going forward.

“We shall resume that service this month. I told you we would only resume service after all the kidnapped passengers might have been released. By the Grace of God and through the instrumentality of our security agencies under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, that has been successfully done and we are going to resume operation on the Kaduna-Abuja rail route before the end of November 2022, Sambo said.

On the suspension of operation on the Itakpe-Warri route, the minister explained that being one of the most important corridors on the national rail line, efforts were being made to ensure it returned to full operation and serve the people maximally.

According to the minister, the ministry is to secure the approval of the Federal Executive Council to complete the work on the Itakpe-Warri rail corridor on the basis of Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Financing model to address the challenges currently being faced on the route.

Sambo said: “The Ministry of Transportation wants to go back to FEC for approval for executing the Itakpe-Warri Railway Line on the basis of Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Financing model because it is one of the most important rail projects in Nigeria as it remains in the central line in Nigeria. “With it, one can travel from Abuja to Warri with ease. It is important and the Federal Government is mindful of that. It is important for all Nigerians to know that the Federal Government’s Railway Modernization Programme is aimed at linking each state capital in Nigeria with rail with the goal of making life easier for all Nigerians who want to travel from one point to the other.

The minister also defended the extension of the Katsina rail line in Nigeria to Maradi in Niger Republic, saying that the move would promote international trade between Nigeria and other countries through that corridor, adding that there was no need to sign an agreement with such countries before such a project is done.

Sambo also denied insinuations that the federal government approved narrow-gauge rail line for the South East while it implemented standard gauge for other parts of the country, saying that the choice of narrow gauge from Maiduguri through Jos and other parts of the north to the South, was due to the paucity of funds at the disposal of the government and not restricted to any part of the country.

Sambo explained that the time the decision for narrow gauge choice was made before his appointment, the choice was between picking the narrow gauge at the cost of $3 billion or standard gauge for $12 billion and that the federal government picked the cheaper option due to funding constraints.

The minister also explained that the prolonged delay in dredging the Calabar River Port which has been featuring in many budgets for decades was due to the number of litigations instituted by interested parties, which predate the Buhari administration.

He however said that President Buhari had directed that necessary steps be taken to sort out the legal hurdles and get the vital port dredged for the interests of maritime operations and create jobs for Nigerians.

Overall, the minister boasted that the Buhari administration had lifted the transport sector with key projects and services that have transformed the sector and created millions of job and strengthened maritime security since the inception of the administration in 2015.

Sambo boasted: “Within the period under review, the moribund commercial railway services in Nigeria were resuscitated by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari; locomotives and coaches were procured and others refurbished. The Abuja – Kaduna rail corridor commercial operation was flagged off in July 2016 while the Warri – Itakpe corridor started commercial operation in April 2021 with the Lagos – Ibadan double track standard gauge beginning commercial operation in June 2021.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has made giant strides in bridging the infrastructural deficit in the transportation sector – the railway modernization programme, the deep sea ports development programme, the inland dry port initiative, job creation, introduction of favourable policies to mention but a few.

“The sector is far from perfect, but the interventions on ground will serve as a veritable template for the incoming administration to build upon,” the minister stated.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, used the occasion to lash out at the opposition for saying that the Buhari administration has nothing to campaign with for the 2023 elections.

Mohammed said, “I want to address what I will call an absurdity that is being bandied about by the opposition, that the Buhari Administration has nothing to campaign with in the run-up to the 2023 general elections. It’s a cruel irony that the party that presided over the affairs of this great country in a time of plenty, but could not complete a single modern rail line, is the one accusing an administration that has completed at least three standard gauge rail-lines of lacking in achievements.

“Indeed, the Buhari administration is spoilt for choice in celebrating its achievements. As I said, we have completed the Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe-Warri Standard Gauge Rail-lines,we have commissioned brand new airport terminals in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt, we have completed housing projects in 35 states, we have constructed or are constructing road projects in every state, we

have the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme that has almost weaned us from dependence on imported rice and other crops.

“We have met 15 standard rice mills and now we have over 50, we have our unprecedented National Social Investment Programme under which 9.8 million school children are fed one meal daily, under which 1 million youth have been empowered and another 500,000 who are undergoing trainings under the N-Power and the 1,632,480 households that have been enrolled in the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, and we are proud of the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure (also known as Deep Blue Asset), aimed at managing, controlling and protecting Nigerian waterways towards the advancement of coastal prosperity.

“They are quick to point to some economic indices like the Naira exchange rate and inflation, but the truth is that if they were the ones confronted with having to fight a once-in-a-century pandemic, two economic recessions and low oil prices, Nigeria would have had no economy to even talk about,” Mohammed said.

