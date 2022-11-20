By Jimitota Onoyume

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has assured that he would deliver on his campaign promises if elected as President next year .

Giving the assurance, yesterday, at a rally of his party in Warri, Delta State, Tinubu lamented the deplorable state of Warri, adding that he would work with his governorship candidate , Senator Ovie Omo Agege, to address challenges of underdevelopment in the state.

Drumming up support for election of Omo Agege as governor of the state, he said the Delta steel company was not for sale, adding that he would ensure the dreams of people were achieved under his government.

“I will fulfill the promises made to you. Your dreams will be realized. Warri is going down. They don’t know the way, the knowledge, the road to development. We know the way,”the candidate said .

“Go to Lagos and see record of development and prosperity. I am here, hope is here , prosperity is here .”

He said his government would work with Omo Agege as governor to create opportunities for development for the people of the state.

“You know that the Senate President, Omo Agege, is the next governor. He will work with me , the next President to bring development. Omo Agege represents renewed hope. Your steel industry is not for sale, it is for development”

Earlier, National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, handed over the party’s flag to Omo Agege as the standard bearer of the party in the Delta.

The Chairman, who was represented by the Deputy National Chairman, Chief Emma Eneukwu, called on the people to vote for all candidates of the party in Delta.

Omo Agege and in his speech earlier, challenged Delta State governmentto account for funds that accrued to the state from the thirteen percent derivation fund, internally generated revenue, stressing that the government had failed to meet the aspirations of the people..

Senate President Ahmed Lawal, a former National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and Tinubu’s wife, Oluremi, were among those who called on Deltans to vote for the party at the general polls.

Governor Hope Uzodima of Imo State and his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong, were among dignitaries present at the occasion.

