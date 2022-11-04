Bola Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has fixed his campaign rallies in Anambra State and Imo State on Mondays.

The APC and Tinubu’s decision to hold their presidential campaigns on Mondays contradicts the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the Southeast region.

The timetable released by the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) shows that Mr Tinubu will hold a campaign rally and a stakeholders’ engagement in Imo State on Monday, 21 November.

On Monday, 30 January, the campaign train will move to Anambra, the home state of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Recall IPOB declared the sit-at-home order in August 2021 to protest and demand the release of their leader Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial on treason and terrorism charges by the Nigerian government.

Violators of the sit-at-home order have been victims of violence and killings by gunmen in southeast states on Mondays. Vehicular movements and commercial activities are on halt in compliance with IPOB’s order.

In early October, IPOB said it has no plans to disrupt the 2023 election and accused the government of masterminding insecurity in the Southeast zone.

Days later, an appeal court acquitted Kanu of all charges against him but the government said it will “consider all available options open to us on the judgment.”

IPOB has since approached the Supreme Court challenging the October 28, 2022, decision of the Court of Appeal, which granted a stay of execution of its order discharging and acquitting him.

