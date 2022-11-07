Shettima and Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, arrived in Minna, the Niger state capital for a town hall meeting with agro-allied and commodity groups.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos state, Jubril Gawat announced the arrival in a video posted on Twitter on Monday.

In the video, Tinubu and Shettima could be seen greeting supporters who came to welcome them at the airport as they made their way through the crowd.

Recall that both the presidential candidate and his running mate were absent at the Arise TV town hall meeting that held in Abuja on Sunday as no representative from the APC camp was present.

The APC campaign council on Sunday night justified Tinubu’s absence saying he had other engagements in Minna (Niger) prior to the meeting.

The Director of Media and Communications, Bayo Onanuga, had said, “We are in Minna now for engagement with farmers and agro-commodities groups ahead of tomorrow. The media cannot suddenly come up with a debate and wants us to drop everything we are doing to attend it. It is wrong. We also have our campaign schedule to attend to.”

