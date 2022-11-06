By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU-The Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the south east has said that the BAT campaign council adjusted its dates of campaign programmes in the south east because it was running away from campaign on Mondays in the south east because of the Sit-at Home practice in the areas.

The campaign council said that in the first place there was no need getting into loggerhead with any group or persons, whose choices are meant to be respected, but that it adjusted its time table in recognition of the preparation for the coming yuletide season which the people of the south east and other parts of Nigeria hold dear to their hearts and religion.

It noted that there was no reason ascribing the Monday sit-at home to any group because all the agitating groups in the south east had washed their hands off from the practice by some people, stressing that it was even good for peoples choices to be respected since what the presidential candidate was selling is his manifesto, polices and programmes for the entire Nigerians when elected as the next president of Nigeria.

The campaign team stated that one of such Tinubu’s programmes was the rail system which it said had the drawn the attention of a group such as IPOB with its condemnation of alleged removal rail tracks in the zone, maintaining that rail network between east and western parts of Nigeria are among programmes dear to Tinubu’s government when elected and would partner with progressive minded groups in the development of Nigeria.

Spokesman of the campaign council in the south east, Dr. Josef Onoh said that the change in the time table was not out of fear for IPOB which he noted has not had any record of confrontation against the Asiwaju campaign programmes in the south east.

He noted that major investments of the south east people were domiciled in the south west, making both geopolitical zone partners in progress. He therefore said that since IPOB had since distanced itself from the Monday sit-at-home exercises, it amounts to personal vendetta for anybody or group to lock the horns of the Tinubu campaign council with IPOB.

Onoh said that infrastructure and industries are what the South-East needs, noting that one of the vectors of the current youth restiveness in the area was the lack of jobs.

“South-East youths are industrious, with bountiful energy for innovation. The relaunching of the South-East as an industrial hub will eviscerate the army of discontents. And the proper channelling of this “youth energy” will result in an unprecedented boost in the quality of life of the citizenry.

“I believe the South-East agenda should be on infrastructure and industries, which Asiwaju has presented an actionable plan to this effect. His plan for the South-East is devoid of ambiguity and political chicanery. I suggest the South-East toe the path and hold him by the document.

“The south east should work hard at overcoming sentimental, ethnic and emotional politics; they should understand the benefits of political diversity, equity, and inclusion in government which will lead to an overall increase of political efficacy in the region. Their Political civic participation come 2023 will lead to meaningful social change, further stabilizing our democratic processes. Hence this is our opportunity to create a diverse political portfolio of support. In other words, the south east shouldn’t put all their eggs in one basket.

“It’s sad that fifth columnists have politicized and are using IPOB to promote the unrest in the south east being perpetuated by terrorists and criminals that go about in whatever guise. The reason for the south east adjustment of the time table was for to time for people Nigeria people preparing ahead of the yuletide festive season after which the campaigns will go into full steam. None of our 17- member manifesto sensitisation team per state going round in the various local government areas in Abia, Enugu and Anambra state has been molested by IPOB and so those dropping IPOB’s name are criminal elements with personal agenda,” Onoh said.

He advised that the people of the south east focus on the potentials which the Asiwaju programmes will bring to the region such as the economic potential of the south east-south west railway initiative, stating that Tinubu will consolidate of the existing railway achievements of the present administration to ensure that there will be a rail connection between the south east and the south west.

Onoh said that the interest now should be focused on how to grow the south east economy, and urged all south easterners to show support to the Tinubu programmes, other than casting all their eggs in one basket.

