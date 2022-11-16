By Luminous Jannamike

THE national leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has commenced a meeting with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The essence of the meeting is to ensure that the APC standard bearer clearly understands the concerns of Nigerian Christians with a view to proposing policies and programmes to address them.

On Tinubu’s entourage are the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governors Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); the Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume; Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, amongst others.

Tinubu had selected former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate.

However, his decision to run alongside a Muslim like himself was met with stark criticisms from CAN and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria led by Bishop Francis Wale Oke.

