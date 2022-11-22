Nyesom Wike and David Umahi

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu needs Rivers state votes and not logistics support of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

Umahi made this statement when he commissioned the Akpabu-Itu-Umudiogha road in the Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers on Tuesday.

Read also: Ayu: Atiku gave more stringent condition to Jonathan in 2015 – Wike

He said, “You are a doer of promise. When you say you will give logistics support, you will but in APC, we don’t need logistics support, we need votes, just for the presidential one only, please.

“All I am asking is that presidential one, that presidential one keep it for Asiwaju (Tinubu) and Asiwaju will be coming here to solicit votes,” he added.

Recall that Wike and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had promised logistics support for the campaigns of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; and his New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso who recently commissioned projects in the state.

Wike and four other PDP governors known as the G5 or the Integrity Group want Benue-born Ayu to step down for a southerner over what they called the dominance of the north within the party.

RELATED NEWS