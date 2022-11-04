English Basil better known as Midnight – Biiz is a singer and songwriter. He is currently managed by The Slink Music. The Slink Music is a Nigeria Company focused primarily on Talent Representation and providing label services to artist and labels, it operates as a division of the The Slink Management.

The London born artist started his musical journey at a very teenag age, Midnight – Biiz has expanded his catalogue with singing and songwriting. His music is inspired by the artistic styles of Drake, Dave, J.cole and Future.

The Slink Management is delighted to present the newest and soon to be global artist, to the world. Expect new music from Midnight – Biiz soon!

RELATED NEWS