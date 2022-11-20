Preparations for the 22nd FIFA World Cup started on the last day the last edition was held in Russia four years ago for serious countries.

That is why 32 of them are gathered in the Middle East country of Qatar for the most glamorous football event on planet earth which kicks off today.

And our dear country Nigeria is not among the serious countries who will showcase their soccer prowess to the whole world for the next four weeks.

Read Also: Pepe’s jersey request was for my son — Finidi

I make bold to say this because after we threw away a game we were capable of winning against a Lionel Messi fortified Argentina mainly for the tactical and technical ineptitude of the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, a serious country would have thanked the Franco-German ‘tactician’ for his services and severed the relationship.

For whatever reason best known to the Board of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, headed then by Amaju Melvin Pinnick, they procrastinated and later extended his contract to cover another two years hoping he could help the team become African Champions, for the fourth time in the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Apologies to former Golden Eaglets coach, Fanny Amun, Rohr and his team ‘wobbled and fumbled’ to the semi final where, again like it happened in Russia a year earlier, the team lost to eventual winners Algeria, more on tactical and technical superiority.

I hate to recount the signs the Super Eagles showed under Rohr that they were heading for disaster and the coach needed to be shown the way out but the NFF kept him on, maybe expecting some miracles to happen.

When the log finally fell off their eyes, the NFF acted but it was too late. The team played most of their games jerking like a chicken whose head has been cut and struggling with life.

Rather than hide his head in shame for the heartache he caused Nigerians with his style of play, which was less than convincing, Rohr has continued to blab that if he wasn’t sacked, he would have won the 2021 AFCON and qualified the Super Eagles for the World Cup.

The loss of the ticket to Ghana is beginning to sink. Football crazy fans will not have the opportunity to watch and support their team in Qatar. The players, mostly the fringe ones among them, will not have the opportunity to showcase their talent and increase their market value for a possible change of club with better offers when the new transfer widow opens in January.

Corporate organisations which leverage on the Super Eagles participation to brand or re-brand and get quality mileage for their goods and services are also affected with Nigeria’s no-show in Qatar.

For Media houses, they would have been inundated with adverts in support of the Eagles from companies and in some cases, the three tiers of government rooting for the national team, urging them to do the country proud.

Even sports journalists using the coverage of the World Cup to boost their profile are licking their ‘wounds’. Heard of a colleague who was getting ready to go to Qatar but his trip, hitherto approved by his bosses, got a question mark from the management which asked him, “who are you going to Qatar to cover?”

Of course Nigeria is not represented and so the rush by readers to get copies on the newsstand to get authentic gists from the team’s camp won’t be there.

With the Super Eagles not going, teams from Europe and the Americas which qualified and were grouped with African teams naturally wanted to have a feel of how Africans play and so invited the Super Eagles for friendly matches.

I remember a sarcastic headline my colleague, Tony Ubani cast when Costa Rica sort a friendly with the team, now handled by another journeyman coach, Jose Peseiro. “Costa to use Super Eagles as training materials”, he wrote.

Ubani, like every other sports journalist, is not happy that our national flag will not be hoisted in Qatar, so I can understand when he says the Super Eagles are being used as training materials.

Ironically the new NFF under Ibrahim Gusau threw mostly home-based players into the squad they now refer to as Eagles B team to face Costa Rica.

Before the blast of the whistle, pundits and fans alike were already speculating the number of goals the Costa Ricans will humiliate the team with, as most of them could be playing at such a big stage for the first time.

The North American team struggled to outplay the local boys who were galant in their 2-0 loss. Infact one of them, Dominion Ohaka was singled out for praise the way he mesmerized the much more experienced Costa Ricans.

The second friendly against the Super Eagles took place last Thursday in Lisbon against another World Cup bound team, Portugal, incidentally the country of their new coach, Jose Peseiro.

Even though Napoli hitman, Victor Osimhen came up with a phoney injury excuse which some Italian journalists scoffed at, Peseiro was able to gather most of the team’s regulars as their European leagues are now on World Cup break and the venue just a train ride from their bases.

With news that Cristiano Ronaldo, still smarting from his face-off with Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag, wasn’t part of the game, Nigerians had looked forward to the Super Eagles putting up a good display, at least to assuage their anger over the team’s absence from the Qatar party.

For the first time too, my wife, not particularly a sports fan and the least being football, despite knowing reporting it is my means of livelihood, surprised me when she sat with me in front of the television to watch the game.

What made her company so exciting for me was when she brought out a bottle of French wine for the rare ‘occasion’. You can imagine that on a day I expected the Super Eagles to put up an alluring display with which I could convince my wife to start watching football matches, the players, like our people say in our popular local parlance, “fall my hand”.

With Portugal leading 2-0 my wife became uninterested in the game and left. The wine I was sipping became too bitter in my mouth. I managed to continue watching and my hope was enlivened when the Super Eagles were awarded a penalty that could have given them a consolatory goal but Emmanuel Dennis fluffed it.

My spirit was finally broken when the third and fourth goals were conceded in quick succession by Francis Uzoho who had shone brightly against Manchester United in his team, Omonia Nicosia’s second leg Europa league game at the Old Trafford a few weeks earlier.

So the pain that Nigeria is not getting it right continues. Be it appointment of a good coach or the coach assembling quality players to prosecute matches to bring succour to Nigerians in times of frustrations from poor governance. That is the pain as we try to savour a World Cup without Nigeria.

RELATED NEWS