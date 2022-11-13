Argentina and France have both lost opening matches as reigning champions with Cameroon, Senegal, USA, Norway and Costa Rica among the tournament’s most famous giant killers.

First contested nearly 100 years ago, the FIFA World Cup has grown in popularity with football fans thanks in part to its ability to throw up unexpected results on a regular basis. Some of these upsets have since entered football folklore.

France 0-1 Senegal, Korea / Japan 2002

This upset came in the opening match of the tournament. Though deprived of the services of the injured Zinedine Zidane, defending world champions France looked to have an even stronger side than the one that had lifted the world title on home soil four years previously. Les Bleus were also reigning European champions, having won the continental title in 2000. As for Senegal, this was their first ever World Cup finals match.

Argentina 0-1 Cameroon, Italy 1990

While the world expected Diego Maradona and his team-mates to put on a show in the opening match in Milan, the defending champions never got into gear and went down to a side making only their second World Cup appearance.

Italy 0-1 Costa Rica, Brazil 2014

Costa Rica were seen as rank outsiders in a group containing three former world champions. Defying expectations, the Costa Ricans kicked off with a win over Uruguay in their opening game and then showed it was no accident by overcoming for Italy in their second match.

West Germany 1-2 Algeria, Spain 1982

Two-time world champions West Germany were one of the tournament favourites. For debutants Algeria, this was their first ever World Cup match.

Brazil 1-2 Norway, France 1998

The Norwegians’ comeback came in the last match in Group A, with Brazil having won their first two matches and Norway drawn theirs. It was only the Scandinavians’ second victory in a World Cup match.

England 0-1 USA, Brazil 1950

How big a shock was it? England had a big reputation at the time as the inventors of the game, while USA had little or no footballing tradition to speak of, despite placing third at the inaugural World Cup in 1930.

Italy 0-1 Korea DPR, England 1966

How big a shock was it? Korea DPR were tournament newcomers and Italy two-time champions. This surprise win, which came in the final round of group matches, knocked the Italians out of the competition.

