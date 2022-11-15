…Offers N5m reward for information leading to arrest of each terrorist

By Kingsley Omonobi, Peter Duru, Gabriel Olawale & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Defence headquarters yesterday released a list of 19 most wanted terrorist kingpins and commanders under the manhunt of troops and security agencies, including notorious bandit leaders, Bello Turji and Ado Aliero, who had been terrorising states in the North West, especially Zamfara and Katsina.

DHQ also announced the offer of N5million reward for information that could lead to the whereabout and arrest of each of the terrorist commanders.

The release of the list of the terrorists elicited the support of some security experts and regional socio-political groups, such as retired Col StanLabo, former DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor, the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, and the Middle Belt Forum, MBF.

Although Col Stan-Labo welcomed the development, he however described as too meagre the N5million reward for information placed on each of the wanted terrorists.

Photographs of the terrorists with their names and places of origin, accompanied with numbers to call for dissemination of the information, were displayed at military and security locations, including the Defence headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

The 19 wanted terrorists are Sani Dangote, from Dumburum Village, Zurmi LGA, Zamfara State; Bello Turji Gudda from Fakai Village, Shinkafi LGA, Zamfara State; Alhaji Ado Aliero, Yankuzo Village, Tsafe LGA, Zamfara State; Monore from Yantumaki Village, Danmusa LGA, Katsina State; Leko from Muzoji Village. Matazu LGA of Katsina State; and Dogo Nahali from Yar Tsavtyar Jino Village, Kankara LGA, Katsina State.

Others are Halilu Sububu, from Sububu Village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State; Nasanda from Kwashabawa Village in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State; Isa Kwashen Garwafrom Kamfarin Daudawa Village in Faskari LGA of Kastsina State; Ali Kachala, aka Ali Kawaje, from Kuyambaka vIllage in Dansadau District, Maru LGA of Zamfara State; and Baleri from Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara State.

Also on the list are Nagona from Angwan Galadima Village in Isa LGA of Sokoto State; Abu Radde from Varanda Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State; Dan-Da from Varanda Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State; Mamudu Tainange from Varanda Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State;Umaru Dan Nigeria from Rafi Village, Mada District in Gusau LGA of Zamfara State; Sani Gurgu from Varanda Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State; and Magala from Maru LGA of Zamfara State.

“If you have any information, call 09135904467,” the DHQ list stated.

Reacting to the list yesterday, former Army Intelligence Officer, Col. Hassan Stan-Labo, retd, said with the current value of the naira, the ransom of N5 million is too small.

He said such ridiculous amount of money might not convince people to disclose information about the wanted terrorist kingpins.

“These wanted terrorists live among us in the communities, placing ransom on them can make people that are busy hiding them to have a change of mind to surrender them to the appropriate authorities.

“But placing N5 million on terrorist kingpins is not money. There are people who will overlook that kind of money because N5 million in today’s highly devalued Nigeria naira is nothing. If you want to place ransom, you have to make it difficult for anybody to look away. I expect to hear something like N50 million, then whoever is hiding these notorious terrorists will think twice.”

He admonished both the military personnel and general public to handle the information with care, “General public that wants to assist security agencies should not treat the information in such a way that the whole neighbour will know that they are the one that provided it. Also the military should ensure that the identity of the person providing the information is protected,” Col. Stan-Labo said.

Also reacting, former Director of Department of State Security Services, DSS, Mr. Mike Ejiofor, said that going after terrorists who were capable of wreaking havoc during election is a good development.

Ejiofor, who commended the military on the ongoing fight against terrorists, said government must ensure that anything that would disturb the election is not tolerated.

He described the release of the names of the terrorists kingpins as a good development, considering the fact that people might be living with terrorists unaware.

“The issue is that these terrorists are from communities. They have friends and relatives who might not even know that they are terrorists, but with this development, the general public will be aware. As I always say, security is a collective responsibility.

“For government to attach reward to the arrest of these terrorists shows that they are aware that these guys are very dangerous. This will also encourage members of the public to at least go after them for the purpose of reward or safety of the general public,” Ejiofor said.

Reacting to the list realsed by DHQ yesterday, Secretary-General of Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, Murtala Aliyu, said: “ACF welcomes the fact that the military has identified the kingpins in the crime circle. We encourage them to continue to do more because beyond this list of 19, we are sure there are more.

“So we should be able to get them and move towards peace, especially towards the election. We must secure every part of the country to ensure the elections hold credibly.”

Similarly, the National President of the Middle Belt Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, said the Nigerian military had all the intelligence to apprehend masterminds of terrorism in the country.“He said: “The military has high intelligence than you and I. The DMI, DIA and lots of their other organisations have lots of intels than all of us.“”Now if they feel that this wanted terrorists are not easy to hunt and that they need public assistance, so be it.

“Nobody will say no if something will add value to our situation.“”But the truth remains that these people (military) know where the terrorists are. I believe our military has adequate intel to track these people. To me, it is more of a diversion than what it really should be.“”So let the military put its acts together and let’s make progress. We know that our military is capable of routing this thing out from wherever it is so that we can have peace in this country. So let’s watch and see the genuineness in whatever they have said.

“But my belief all along, which is true, is that our security services have adequate information and they have the capacity and capability to nip it in the bud all along, it’s just that Nigeria has become something else, may God help us.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian Air Force jets have bombarded terrorists locations across Kaduna State, killing many bandits, while some kidnapped hostages escaped.

Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs,Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this yesterday, said “details of these missions were made known via operational feedback to Kaduna State government.”

He said in Kawara area of Igabi LGA, a strike was carried out on an identified bandit location where three bandits were confirmed neutralized by the strike, which paved way for escape of some kidnapped victims.

Aruwan stated further: ”Similarly, in Walawa, Giwa LGA, an active location was targeted and struck successfully.

”In Chikun LGA, armed surveillance was carried out over Faka, Kangon Kadi, Damba, Ungwan Turai, Galbi, Gwagwada and environs. Terrorists were sighted about 4km Northwest of Godani, and neutralized.

“In Kuduru, an active terrorists’ location was sighted and struck with rockets. In Igabi LGA, operations were conducted over Riyawa, Isiaka, Rima, Riyawa, Rumana, Ungwan Liman, Mai Gishiri and the Kaduna Airport area, with no significant activity noticed. A similar situation obtained in Sabon Birnin, Anaba, Malumi, Wusono and Kerawa.

“Also covered by the aerial patrols were the Kaduna-Abuja road and rail line, as well as Jere, Katari, Olam Farms, Gwagwada, Sarkin Pawa, Abulo, Mangoro, Chikwale and environs. Normal human and vehicular activities were observed, with no threats encountered.

“The Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road and adjoining areas were similarly covered: Buruku, Labi, Udawa, Manini and Polewire up to Kajuru, Jaka da Rabi and Maguzawa.”

“Normal activities were observed during aerial patrols over Kajuru, Kankomi, Kutura, Kuzo, Ungwan Magami and Ruga areas.

