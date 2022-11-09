By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar edges closer. And with just 11 days to go, some players who had hoped to make it to the Mundial have had their hopes dashed as a result of injuries picked up while on duty for their clubs.

Here are ten top players who have been ruled out of the Mundial with injuries.

1. Diogo Jota (Portugal)

Liverpool and Portuguese winger Diogo Jota was expected to play for Portugal in the World Cup after having a fantabulous 2021/2022 season with the Reds. However, the 25-year-old picked up a calf injury on October 16 against Manchester City that ruled him out of the biggest football fiesta.



2. Paul Pogba (France)

One of the main heroes for France at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Paul Pogba will be sidelined from the tournament due to a torn meniscus he picked up from a pre-season game for Juventus in July.

3. Reece James (England)

Chelsea’s right-back is yet to recover from a knee injury he got in October against AC Milan in a UEFA Champions League group stage match, leaving the Chelsea defense in disarray. Gareth Southgate has confirmed he has no intentions of risking his inclusion into the Three Lion squad.

4. Ben Chilwell (England)

On November 2nd, Ben Chilwell sustained a harmstring injury against Dynamo Zagreb. Chelsea have since confirmed that the England international will miss out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

5. N’golo Kante (France)

One of the key players that showed class in France’s midfield at the FIFA World Cup in 2018. The 31-year-old will play no part in the World Cup for the Les Bles after undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury that has had him sidelined since August 14th against Tottenham Hotspur.

6. Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Bayern Munich forward and Senegalese international Sadio Mane got sidelined with a knee injury thirteen days before the competition in Qatar. He picked up a knock in the 15th minute of his side’s clash with Werder Bremen.

7.Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands)

Roma and Netherlands midfielder has been sidelined with a tibia fracture for several months and will miss out on the competition. Known for being the key factor in Liverpool’s comeback against Barcelona in the semi-finals of the UCL back in 2019.

8. Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain)

Spanish coach Luis Enrique will have to make do without one of the stars at the EURO 2020 for Spain last year. Mikel Oyarzabral suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury back in March and has not returned to football ever since.

9. Timo Werner (Germany)

Ex-Chelsea winger Timo Werner has been ruled out with an ankle injury he picked up in the 13th minute against Shaktar Donetsk for Red Bull Leipzig in the UCL on November 2nd.

10. Jesus Corona (Mexico)

Jesus Corona won’t represent Mexico at the World Cup due to an ankle injury (fractured fibula) he picked up during a training session with Sevilla back in August.

