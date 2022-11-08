By Hafsat Ayodele

World leading technology company Apple Inc. has appointed TD Africa authorised indigenous distributor of the company’s products in Nigeria.

The appointment is in line with Apple’s focus on Inclusion and diversity, and will see TD Africa, add Apple to the list of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) on its portfolio.

Apple said it is confident that the status of TD Africa, will go a long way in enhancing distribution, availability, market supply and after sales support of its devices, while also reducing the incidence of grey products or substandard versions.

Apple products which TD Africa is expected to distribute include the iPad, Apple Watches, Apple TV, iPod and its most popular product, Apple iPhone among others.

Expressing delight with the partnership Apple team who witnessed the agreement signing at Yudala Heights, Victoria Island, Lagos noted that the company has demonstrated the right capacity as a leading distribution brand for many years, while adding that the partnership will strengthen the focus on inclusion and diversity which reinforce the pillars of the work culture Apple is known for and which drives their innovation, as well as the progress toward a better world.

The Executive team was led by David Chisolm, Regional Director, Middle East & Africa, Apple Inc. and accompanied by the erudite, Nigerian-born female tech whizkid, Teju Ajani, Country Manager, Nigeria, Apple Inc.

Also commenting on the partnership, Managing Director (Sales), TD Africa, Mrs. Gozy Ijogun revealed that the development would undoubtedly herald huge value for the consumption of genuine Apple products in Nigeria. While restating the company’s mission of making products and services accessible, affordable and usable across Africa by building an efficient distribution network, she equally reaffirmed TD Africa’s long-held position as the biggest provider of cutting-edge technology, services and solutions in the region, its over two decades’ track record of expertise and unmatched reach across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria and beyond.

