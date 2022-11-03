Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, has been conferred with honorary doctorate degree.

Igboho was conferred with Doctor of peace and security management/international relations with specialization in war/conflict and peace studies by the Triune Biblical University USA.

Reacting, the Yoruba nation agitator in a post on his Instagram said “Congratulations to me as I was conferred Doctor of peace and security management/international relations with specialization in war/conflict and peace studies from TRIUNE BIBLICAL UNIVERSITY USA. It’s such an honor to know that Yoruba Nation’s efforts are not in vain”.

Who is Igboho

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba man. He is a freedom fighter. He advocates for the secession and independence of Yoruba Nation.

Igboho was arrested on Monday, July 19, 2021, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin on his way to Germany.

He had fled Nigeria after a bloody raid on his Soka residence in Ibadan, Oyo State by the Department of State Service, DSS, which accused him of stockpiling arms.

The following Thursday, July 21, he was arraigned before the Cour D’Appel De Cotonou which adjourned the case till the following Monday when it further adjourned indefinitely on the grounds that it was investigating the case against the activist. The court ordered that he should be remanded in a facility in the country pending the conclusion of the investigation.

See photos below:

RELATED NEWS