By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has urged Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to stop hallucinating over his persistent claim of retrieving his mandate.

Governor Oyetola had at different fora, after Senator Adeleke was declared winner of July 16 governorship election, claimed that he lost vote counting not election and that he will retrieve his mandate soon.

However, Adeleke in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Sunday chided the governor, saying he has no mandate to reclaim as he was soundly defeated in the July 16 poll.

Read Also: I’ve no doubt, I shall reclaim my mandate – Oyetola

While calling attention to the rabid pillaging of Osun state assets since July election, Adeleke noted that the many lies of Oyetola on the governorship tribunal have been exposed and his petition punctured as baseless and unfounded.

“The antics of a false democrat whose role model are little tyrants and trumpists of this world.

“From media trial to outright sponsorship of falsehood against proceedings at the Tribunal, Mr Oyetola and the All Progressive Congress (APC) have practically abandoned diligent prosecution of their petition, while chasing shadows with unrelated and unpleased applications and submissions.

“Oyetola has been exhibiting the highest level of leadership hypocrisy in recent Nigerian history as he supervises last minute ruining of the state, while parroting his false hope of reclaiming a non-existing mandate.

“You know you are going. You are emptying the treasury and laying bobby traps for Osun people.

“Yet, you mount rooftop every now and then to deceive your gullible associates and accomplices in political banditry.

“Our message to you and your team is simple. This is your last week in Government House.

“Pack all what you want. But be rest assured that every official, elected or appointed, who partake in the diversion of our common patrimony, will have their day before people’s panels of inquiry,” the statement reads partly.

