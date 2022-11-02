Seun Peters, a former president of Professional Squash Players Association of Nigeria (PSPAN) has commended efforts of stakeholders in developing squash at the grassroots level by organising regular junior championships.

Peters said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

“I was the Tournament Director at the just concluded Theodore Adebiyi maiden squash championships organised by Adekunle Adebiyi Foundation. With the quality displayed there, I can confidently say we’ve improved.

“This is not limited to any gender, both boys and girls’ junior categories are playing like they are pros already, and will give some senior players a good competition.

“This is the only way squash and other sports can thrive in this country. stakeholders have a lot to do if we are to ensure continuity; this is also what we do at Headwaters Squash Academy,” he said.

He said the recent effort of ex-squash players, both home and abroad, in organising squash tournaments, should be applauded.

According to him, through such tournaments more talents will be discovered and the sport will grow in leaps and bounds.

NAN reports that Kunle Adebiyi has held seven successful tournaments in honour of his late parents.

Peters also told NAN that the quality of play had improved, which had made junior championships highly competitive unlike in the past.

“The competition among the players is very tough and encouraging, normally in most junior tournaments, tough games start from round of 16 or mostly quarterfinals but in this tournament it wasn’t so.

“The toughness of the matches starts from the 1st round, which makes some matches look like final-before-final. There were a lot of close point winnings, especially in the boys’ category.

“Apart from the play and win syndrome, the tournament’s sponsor, Adebiyi also made sure all the players went home with at least a kit.

“He has sown seeds into the lives of the young players and coaches, it is a positive contribution to the development of squash in Nigeria,” the Headwaters boss said.

NAN reports that the Theodore Adebiyi maiden squash championships recorded a double win with Mistura Durosinlorun defeating her opponents in the U-16 and U-19 categories.

In the U-16 boys’ category, Elisha Daniel, defeated Shuaib Giwa 3-2, U-19 category Dominion Utukpe defeated Mohammad Soliu 3-0. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

OAF/NOD/SA

Edited by Salif Atojoko

RELATED NEWS