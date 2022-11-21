By Ada Osadebe

The Nigerian actor, Tony Umez, has revealed his candidate in the upcoming presidential election in February 2023.

He made known his choice in an interview with BBC, claiming he would vote for Obi as President.

Giving reasons for the endorsement, the Nigerian actor said the Labour Party candidate has always been saying the right things and has done the right things in the past.

However, Tony opposed those who, in his view, erroneously thought that “managing” Nigeria was their rightful heritage.

“Some think it’s their birthright to rule. I don’t know where that [came from]. If I would vote tomorrow, I’d vote for Peter Obi.



“I’m not saying he’s a good man. But he’s saying the right things and has done the right things.

“There is much rage right now. Nigeria is blessed with great human and natural resources but we’ve not been blessed with good leadership.

“The young ones are angry about how things turned out.

“There are some people that have been thrown up that I feel are not credible enough to rule us.

“Poverty has been so weaponised, people sell their votes. I think if you’re part of a problem, you can’t be part of the solution.”

Umez criticized the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, while denouncing what he called “sit-tight rulership” in Africa.

“The people you saw when you were much younger are still same people in leadership today; there’s this sit-tight-ism in Africa.

“How do you grade a government? Education, transportation, and security.

”Looking at this present government by all these indices, how would you grade this government? For me, sub-zero.

“Maybe they’ve done some things. But whatever you do that doesn’t impact positively on the citizenry, it’s nonsense. People in government have nothing to fall back on, that’s why they sit tight in power.

“You ask someone what they do for a living, and they say they are a politician. Is that a job?, It’s a call to service.

“But for these guys, that’s where they earn a living. People steal with impunity, and there’s no integrity among our leaders,” he added.

