Gov. Soludo

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has renamed the State’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry to the Ministry of Industry.

The change of name was approved at the Executive Council Meeting of the State Government.

This was announced in a statement signed by Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, the Secretary to Anambra State Government on Tuesday.

It said the Trade and Commerce aspect of the ministry would, till further notice, be domiciled in the Governor’s office.

The SSG said the reorganisation was with immediate effect.

According to him, the commissioner for Commerce and Industry, will henceforth be addressed as the Commissioner for Industry.

“By implication, all activities relating to trade and commerce should be channeled to the Governor’s office.

“This decision is to enable the Ministry of Industry focus on the industrialisation agenda of the governor, and for greater performance,” it said. (NAN)

