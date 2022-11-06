Simbi Interactives has announced that it has improved on the features of its innovative learning app, SimbiBot.

Simbi Interactives is a SaaS application focused on providing innovative and technological solutions for the education sector by making quality education easily accessible and affordable to every African child. Simbi Interactives, an education technology services company, plans to improve the level of literacy, encourage personalized learning, ignite students’ creative thinking, help teachers work smart, and overall ensure inclusive and equitable education.

The Edtech company was founded in 2018 by Oyindamola Adesina, Abdulazeez Ogunjobi, and Sodeeq Elusoji to provide quality solutions that would improve literacy and the educational sector in Africa.

Sodeeq addressed the media in a recent interview where he revealed that he was excited about the new subject launched in SimbiBot- Marketing.

Co-founder and COO of Simbi Interactives, Oyindamola Adesina, in a telephone chat with a correspondent said that Simbi Interactives is pupil-centric and the success of the students are the results of our impact on the society.

“The ed-tech platform will not just focus on class subjects and will not put a limit on the number of times our students can learn a particular concept. The Nigerian educational sector is driven by several macroeconomic factors such as population increase and lack of access to qualitative education, especially in lower-income states. This means that ed-tech growth is primarily driven by the growth of education expenditure itself.”

SimbiBot is already gaining traction as more people are registering on its platform and accessing its premium services. Mrs. Sarah Adekunle, a private school teacher, applauded the team behind SimbiBot. She suggested that Simbi Interactives do more to show parents what they could achieve if they register their children and wards on the platform.

AbdulAzeez agrees with this statement and shares insights “At Simbi Interactives, we understand that education is the core of every society that wants to thrive and this is what we provide.”

He further said “The problems of Education in Nigeria/Africa are multifaceted and demand immediate attention. The worsening quality of education in Nigeria, which is problematic, is blamed on the inability of the government to improve and revamp the educational section”.

As a result of Simbi Interactives, students can learn, master, and evaluate themselves. It also helps teachers work smart, and overall ensure inclusivity and equitable education. With the help of SimbiBot (Your private tutor)- an AI-powered learning assistant that uses the maieutic learning style to ignite the creativity of students, encourage personalised learning, and provide a step-by-step breakdown of all departmenl topics in the Senior Secondary School curriculum as well as teach marketing skills.

Sodeeq is excited that he was a part of the team behind the SimbiBot. He said the team behind Simbi Interactives is passionate about making education available and affordable to everyone as he stressed that “At Simbi Interactives, we are always excited about using technology, and media to improve and provide a holistic learning experience, mastery, and evaluation of oneself in any topic across all subjects. This is why we have introduced real-life work skills. We are not just streamlining our services to just school subjects but to transferable high-income tech skills. We are also looking to add software engineering and computer science”.

