By Ayo Onikoyi

Showmax has released the trailer for or its latest Nigerian original drama series, Flawsome, which debuts exclusively on the streaming service on 10 November 2022.

Flawsome revolves around the lives of four friends, portrayed by Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima-Okojie, Sharon Ooja and Enado Odigie, as they navigate their personal and professional lives while bound by the flawed yet unbreakable ties they share.

Winner of the 2018 AMVCA Trailblazer Award, Bisola Aiyeola takes on the role of Ifeyinwa, a hard-working heiress who has spent all her life preparing to become the CEO of her father’s company after his demise only to find out she isn’t her father’s choice candidate. Ini Dima-Okojie is Ramat, who has a seemingly perfect marriage, a perfect middle-class life and a great career, but her reality isn’t as rosy as it seems.

Sharon Ooja plays Ivie, a wide-eyed young woman who abandoned medicine and surgery for a career in fashion design with hopes of living the big city girl life. Enado Odigie plays Dolapo, a career-driven woman who continues to beat the odds as she moves steadily up the corporate ladder with the biggest clients in her portfolio.

Compelling, flawed and heartbreakingly human, these young women work hard, scheme, fall in and out of love and nurture dreams both big and small. As their individual circumstances shifts, one thing remains constant: their loyalty to one another and their devotion to the hustle.

