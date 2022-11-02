By Prince Osuagwu

Cyber security has raised volumes of conversation around the Nigerian business community since 2022.

The year 2021 witnessed massive cyberattacks that affected private organisations, government agencies, individuals, and supply chains globally. Nigeria had its fair share of cyberattacks and compromise albeit largely underreported.

On December 9, 2021 an acute Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability was reported in the Apache logging package Log4j 2 versions 2.14.1 that shook the internet.

By December 10, more than 3.7 million hacking attempts had been made to exploit the vulnerability, according to leading cybersecurity firm Checkpoint, with more than 46% conducted by known malicious groups.

Based on the unprecedented Ransomware attacks which rose and continue to rise as Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS), the average amount of reported Ransomware transactions per month in 2021 was $102.3 million, according to FinCEN Report.

So, business owners around the world, including Nigeria have tasked both information security managers and data centre operators to design strategic measures to help businesses mitigate risks and threats.

However, global Cybersecurity as-a-service company, SHELT has responded to that demand in Nigeria by recently establishing a Security Operions Centre, SOC in the country.

The SOC uses cutting-edge technology to monitor cyber attacks and address possible cybersecurity threats in real time and on a local platform.

What this helps businesses achieve is raise level of confidence to render their services with the hope their backs are constantly watched by measured eyes, tested tech solutions with sharp reflexes.

of its very own SOC in Nigeria, where it will serve as a local extension to its overseas and already established 24/7 SOC operation.

The launch comes amidst the growing call for SHELT Nigeria to step into serving the local clientele through a team that is locally present and closer to customers.

SHELT’s Managing Director, Youssef Abillama, who was in Nigeria during the SOC launch said: “It gives me pleasure to be here for this wonderful occasion and I know our SOC will play a pivotal role in the cyber security readiness of our clients in safeguarding systems and increasing resilience from a locally available support system.”

Also, SHELT’s Nigeria Business Development Manager, Walid Bou Abssi, said: “The risks of cyberattacks are always on the increase in Nigeria and I am so proud we are part of the solution to monitor cybersecurity threats and respond in real time to address and resolve any possible threats that may target our clients.”

RELATED NEWS