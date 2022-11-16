By Juliet Umeh

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and one of the leading technology companies, Tek Experts, are already chatting way forward to developing more tech talents in Nigeria to nip the brain-drain epidemic plaguing Nigeria in the bud.

Discussing in a meeting held at Tek Experts office in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said technology and innovation are critical components of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda which is the framework for policy and project implementation.

He said: “With Tek Experts’ outlook, there may be grounds for solid partnership in the relevant areas of our policy agenda.”

He added: “As an enterprise, Tek Experts actively promotes Nigeria as a competitive location for global companies to meet their technical talent needs. The company believes this is crucial to reversing the brain-drain epidemic plaguing Nigeria.”

Also, Tek Experts’ Country Manager Nigeria, Mr. Olugbolohan Olusanya, said: “Our Company is dedicated to redefining the tech industry. We pride ourselves on our technical expertise to support technology companies by transforming their technical support and services function into a strategic value creation engine for growth.

“Through our partnership with the Nigerian government and some of the world’s largest technology brands, we have been able to source, skill, and scale local talent for the ICT industry.

“Awareness about the negative effects of brain-drain on the local tech industry and the Nigerian economy is the motivation for Tek Experts’ global advocacy and concerted efforts at dispelling misconceptions held about Nigeria’s political stability, infrastructure and talents.

“Specifically, the company promotes Nigeria’s tech capabilities in addressing the global talent shortage and the country’s meteoric rise as a dynamic outsourcing and offshoring location.”

Olusanya added: “Accordingly, Tek Experts’ Lagos office has sourced over 1,800 technical experts locally to service and support their regional and global clients.”

RELATED NEWS