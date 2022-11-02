By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Douglas Jack Agu, better known by his stage name Runtown releases a new single he calls ‘Things I Know’.

Recall the 33-year-old released his last single ‘Bad Pass Dem’ in 2021.

The new single ‘Things I Know’, serves as his latest entry this year 2022 following his previously released songs.

It also appears that the new single is the first chapter of his upcoming album, “Signs (The Album),” which will be released sometime in November.

