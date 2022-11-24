Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT—Immediate past Transportation Minister, Mr. Rotimi Ameachi, has expressed worry over perceived hunger and poverty prevailing in Rivers State, hinting that raising funds to address the twin issues would be the first thing All Progressives Congress, APC, will do when they reclaim Rivers State government in 2023.

Ameachi spoke, yesterday, at Ward 19, Elekahia, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state during ongoing Rivers APC ward to ward sensitization ahead of next year’s polls.

Apparently throwing jabs at his successor again, the former Rivers governor, who recently pictured Rivers under Governor Nyesom Wike as being in its worst state ever, said he neither politicised development nor insulted traditional rulers during his time as governor.

He told the Elekahia gathering, “I built a primary school that people were coming to watch. I declared health care free in Rivers State, I did not politicise it. I never insulted any chief or any Rivers man. If you are a Christian, one thing God hates is arrogance and pride.

“We are not here to campaign but to access our wards. They (political opponents) will try to intimidate you. The young men in your ward must not allow them to intimidate you. When will win, first thing will be to bring out money to address hunger and poverty.”

