Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mall. Nasir El-Rufai has called for the immediate removal of petrol subsidy.

He made the call, yesterday, at the “State-of-the-State” session at the on-going NESG, in Abuja.

Mall. El -Rufai disclosed that governors of the 36 states and federal government officials, at the National Economic Council, had agreed to the removal of petrol subsidy, in September 2021.

He expressed surprise that President Muhammadu Buhari failed to implement the decision, despite the immense fiscal pressure the subsidy has brought on government finances and the corruption associated with it.

According to him, there was no transparency in the administration of the subsidy, which should have forced the federal government to end the regime before now.

The governor also said that the NEC envisaged that without removing the subsidy, a time would come when the Nigerian National Petroleum Company would say that the nation’s entire monthly oil earnings had been spent on subsidy.

