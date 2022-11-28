By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Residents of Osogbo, Osun state capital, were on Monday morning thrown into apprehension as hoodlums launched indiscriminate attack on different motor parks across the town.

It was gathered that the attacks were launched simultaneously around 8am at Oke-Baale, Old-Garage, Ilesa Garage and Aregbe Garage, attacking members of transport unions at the parks.

The parks were dominated by leaders loyal to the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration that just completed it tenure in the state.

Union members at Old-Garage were chased from the park towards Ayetoro area of the town, raising apprehension as sounds of gunshots pervades the atmosphere.

One of the union members escaped at Ayetoro with matchet cuts, but his car was set on fire.

Traders hurriedly closed the shops, while school gates were locked to prevent spread of the attacks.

Attacks were also launched on union members at Oke-Baale, Aregbe garage, and Ilesa garage.

Meanwhile, Governor Ademola Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, directed union leaders to maintain peace across parks, warning against violence.

“The Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has warned against violence among transport workers’ unions in the State, directing security agencies to maintain status quo across the motor parks.

“All union leaders and their supporters are, hereby, directed to remain calm and bring any grievances to the dtate government for resolution.

“Security agencies are consequently directly to maintain law and order,” it reads.

Meanwhile policemen have been stationed at strategic areas in the state, including the motor parks.

