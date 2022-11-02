Qatar authorities said they have seized 144 counterfeit World Cup trophies, the latest raid on fakes hitting the market ahead of the football tournament that starts o November 20.

The disclosure was made on Wednesday by the interior ministry which said officers launched an operation “acting on a piece of information about a website that promotes the sale of cups that mimic the true shape of the World Cup.”

It released a photo showing the 144 life-sized trophies laid out across a floor and stated that “further legal procedures will be followed”.

The ministry did not say where the trophies were found, nor whether suspects had been detained.

Football’s governing body FIFA and Qatari authorities have stepped up warnings recently about distributing or buying World Cup fakes.

RELATED NEWS