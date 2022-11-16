By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

The FIFA World Cup is the most thrilling and respected football tournament in the world. Over time, many top players have failed to make it to this prestigious competition with their nations.

Going into 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, there are many players who would be having their first FIFA World Cup experience playing for their respective national teams.

Here are ten top players who fall into that bracket:

Bukayo Saka

A winger with Nigerian roots, Bukayo Ayoyinka Saka is making his debut at the tournament with England. The 21-year-old has been a very proficient player for Arteta in Arsenal as they look to win the English Premier League this season.

TOKYO, JAPAN – JUNE 06: Vinicius Junior of Brazil in action during the international friendly match between Japan and Brazil at National Stadium on June 06, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior is also another star who will be making his World Cup debut for Brazil. The attacker won the Champions League for his club last season scoring the only goal in the final.

Antony

Another Brazilian wonder on this list is Antony dos Santos. The Manchester United player broke down in tears after it was announced that he made the Brazilian team. The 22-year-old made Brazil’s head coach Adenor ‘Tite’ Bacchi’s team ahead of Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino.

Kai Havertz

Ex- Bayer Leverkusen player Kai Havetz currently trying to pick a good form at current side Chelsea will be the vice-captain at his very first World Cup for Germany.

Phil Foden

The number 47 for Manchester City will be representing the Three Lions of England at the tournament. The 22-year-old midfielder has been a regular starter for Pep Guardiola in the past seasons.

Alphonso Davies

Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies will be representing Canada that hasn’t been at the World Cup since 1986. The defender is known for his pace and solid defending back in Germany.

Jude Bellingham

Englishman Jude Bellingham has been a midfield-maestro for Dortmund and is being eyed by many big clubs all over Europe including Liverpool, Manchester City, Juventus, and Real Madrid.

Ansu Fati

Barcelona has produced lots of top-notch talents with one of the latest being Ansu Fati. The 20-year-old has Guinea-Bissau roots but has chosen to play for the Spanish team coached by Luis Enrique.

Christian Pulisic

USMNT captain Christian Pulisic is also making his debut at the tournament after the USA failed to qualify for the 2018 edition in Russia.

10. Julian Alvarez

Argentine forward Julian Alvarez has been called up for Argentina after his remarkable start to the season with Manchester City. The Citizens signed Julian from River Plate for £14 million (plus add-ons) in the last summer transfer windows.

Honorable mentions

Rodrygo (Brazil)

Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Lautaro Martinez (Argentina)

Lisandro “the butcher” Martinez (Argentina)

Eduardo Camavinga (France)

Pedri (Spain)

William Saliba (France)

Thomas Partey (Ghana)

Aymeric Laporte (England)

Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil)

