By Ogalah Ibrahim

A private school teacher has been arrested by the Katsina State Police Command for sexually assaulting five female children in his class whom he repeatedly lured into the toilet to fondle with their private parts.

According to the spokesman of the Katsina Command, SP Gambo Isah who paraded the 25 years old suspect, Umar Isah at the state headquarters on Friday, their investigations revealed that the suspect has done that to several of the children in his class.

The suspect who admitted to commiting the crime while giving his confessional statement said: “Inside the class is like a parlor with a small room. So, I take them inside the small room one after the other, remove their hijab and fondle with their private part.”

When quizzed if he was under a spell to do that, the suspect said: “No. I am not instructed by any herbalist or Mallam to do so. I just find myself doing it.”

The police report reads: “On the 10/11/2022 at about 1000hrs, the following persons namely Hussaina Rabe, Basira Umar, Khalid Ibrahim and Zainab Ibrahim all of Shargalle village, Dutsi LGA of Katsina state, jointly reported at Dutsi Division against one Umar Isah, ‘M’, aged 25yrs of Mashi LGA, a classroom teacher, that on different dates and time, the suspect took advantage of their daughters (names withheld) and lured them into the school’s toilet and inserted his finger into their private parts. In the course of investigation, suspect confessed to the commission of the offence. Investigation is ongoing.”

RELATED NEWS