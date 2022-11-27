Senator Ademola Adeleke

Preparation for the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of the Osun State governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke has reached its climax as Adeleke will be sworn in as the governor of the state shortly (today).

Celebrations have begun at the Osogbo City Stadium, venue of the swearing-in as music continued to play, while stakeholders and supporters of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the state as well as royal fathers arrive for the ceremony.

Adeleke of the PDP , is succeeding the outgoing Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress to begin a four year term as the sixth executive governor of the state.

Recall Adeleke had won the Osun gubernatorial election of July 16, 2022, against the main contender, Oyetola.

One of the dignitaries expected at the ceremony is the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar.

