Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi and the Governor of Anambra state, Prof. Charles Soludo met today in Awka, the state capital.

Obi and Soludo, who met at St Patrick Cathedral, Awka during the Thanksgiving mass of Most Rev. Bishop Ezeokafor’s 70th birthday, could be seen embracing each other, while they exchanged pleasantry.

H.E Peter Obi and H.E Governor Soludo at St Patrick cathedral awka during the Thanksgiving mass of Most rev Bishop Ezeokafor 70th birthday. #PeterObiForPresident pic.twitter.com/yvG7naA6VE — Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization. (@PO_GrassRootM) November 24, 2022

