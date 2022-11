Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu on Thursday received in Aba his counterparts, the G5 governors who are calling for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu as National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was gathered that the governors who are also part of a larger aggrieved group known as the Integrity Group converged on Abia State for the state’s PDP campaign flag off.

