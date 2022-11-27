Fatoyinbo

By Gabriel Olawale

Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo looks good during live ministering at the COZA Manchester Special Sunday Service in the UK.

Fatotinbo after the ailment

It will be recalled that on Friday, COZA shared photos of the cleric and his team ahead of a scheduled special Sunday service at the evolution suite inside the stadium on November 27.

The picture generated some reactions as people question his state of health.

Fatoyinbo during the ailment

Reports indicate Fatoyinbo survived a life-threatening illness that began in April 2022 and since his recovery process, he has opened two more international branches in Birmingham and Manchester.

