By Dennis Agbo

Coming in defense of the Anambra state Governor, Prof C.C Soludo over his outburst on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, the south east spokesman of the Bola Tinubu Campaign Council, Dr. Josef Onoh said that the Governor’s letter was full of wisdom and has no apology for making his opinion public.

He urged Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other critics of Soludo to refrain and explore the embedded truth in Soludo’s letter instead of calling for his head.

Onoh said: “Soludo has actually toed the path of wisdom and he does not owe anybody anything or any explanation other than the wisdom he has left for them and the path to follow that wisdom is a choice. Therefore, attempts to gag or threat Soludo will fail.

“What Soludo said is actually about the problems of the south east and has nothing personal to do with Peter Obi. What he said was misconceived, what he did was to hit at the critical problem of the south east from pre-independence till date and it’s enough for the wise. It’s a general advise on what the Igbo should look for in Nigeria, for their greater good, but only few will understand because many politicians have been compromised.”

