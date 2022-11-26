By Benjamin Njoku

It may seem as though the Labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Anambra state governor, Charles Soludo, have settled their differences, as they were seen hugging each other and laughing at a thanksgiving ceremony, days after the Anambra state Governor criticized Obi over his 2023 presidential ambition.

The politicians met at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Awka during the Thanksgiving mass for Most Rev. Paulinus C. Ezeokafor in celebration of his 70th birthday today, November 24.

According to eyewitnesses, just before the mass started, Governor Soludo stepped out from his pew and walked over to where the former governor was seated to greet him.

Recall that last week, Gov Soludo released a statement rubbishing the presidential ambition of Obi. His comments received mixed reactions from Nigerians.

