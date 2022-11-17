The presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has appealed to the governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, to support his presidential ambition.

Obi made the appeal on Thursday during the inauguration of the Nkpolu Oroworukwo flyover in Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital.

He said: “I will talk to my people and we will negotiate. If we leave the state for him (referring to Wike), he will leave the federal for us. We will negotiate it. We know you’re in charge.

“We will not quarrel with you. Anybody who quarrels with you doesn’t know what he is doing. I will not try it. I’m begging. Please give us this one and take the other one. We will leave for you. I will accommodate them in the other one.

“I assure you of our commitment to build a better Nigeria. Our past will not be our future. I and Datti represent the future of Nigeria. I have told Nigerians to hold me responsible. I will not give excuse. I know the problems of Nigeria.”

