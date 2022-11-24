By Juliet Umeh

Spokesman of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Daniel Bwala, has said Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike’s non-support for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 presidential election would not affect its chances at the polls.

Governor Wike and his allies in the G5 have been at daggers drawn with the leadership of the party since its presidential primary which threw up Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate.

But speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, yesterday, Bwala downplayed Wike’s influence, saying the party was poised to win next year’s presidential election.

He said: “Our party is poised to win the election. Wike’s non-participation would affect a little bit of the margin. So, if we are supposed to win with nine million votes or eight million votes, that may reduce to six million votes or something like that.

“But this victory is destined by God and I can tell you that there can be conspiracy and collaboration or anything. We know the Electoral Amendment Act and what it brings.

”We saw it in Osun where some members of our party even worked against the party in that state. But what happened? The ‘dancing senator’ (Ademola Adeleke) danced his way to victory because the people spoke and their voices were heard.

”This is how we are going to be looking at this election because the bigger picture is what we are looking at. Have you not seen the multi-dimensional poverty index?”

Bwala also claimed that the Rivers State governor “chased” the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Governor Dave Umahi, and others out of the PDP.

He, however, maintained that Atiku is committed to uniting Nigeria, despite the crisis in the party.

Bwala also noted that former President Goodluck Jonathan is on the side of Atiku Abubakar, dismissing claims by Wike that the former president was against his principal.

”Recall that when our candidate and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, visited President Jonathan recently, he addressed Okowa as incoming vice president. This will tell you that he (Jonathan0 knows that our presidential candidate will win the election,” he added.

