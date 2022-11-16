Adams Oshiomhole

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, has described Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state as man of the year maintaining his ground on issue that let to the long-running crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He stated this while speaking at the inauguration of the Rumuepirikom Flyover in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers on Wednesday.

Oshiomhole was invited to commission the project by Wike.

The former two-term governor of Edo state commended Wike for insisting on an agreement (Asaba Declaration), which he (Wike) laid claims to.

According to him, leadership is about character and not about making agreements that won’t be delivered on

He said executive exchanges have a way of communicating to the people that the political divide is not war.

He said, “Two weeks ago, I had an interview and somebody asked me what are my views with particular reference to the issues in PDP as it relate to Your Excellency (Wike),” Oshiomhole told the Rivers governor.

“I said Wike is my man of the year because he is insisting that politics is not about making agreements that we do not intend to deliver on. Leadership is about character,” he added.

Oshiomhole also recalled that the 17 Southern governors in Nigeria met on May 11, 2021, in Asaba, Delta State, and resolved that the next president of Nigeria should emerge from the Southern region.

According to him, the Asaba Declaration by governors across party divides was on their own free will and they united on where the next President should come from.

“So, if you voluntarily reach an agreement, you are expected to obey your agreement. Now, if you disobey the agreement and said, ‘No, I will stand with the agreement’, what is wrong with that?” Oshiomhole queried.

Oshiomhole also commended Wike for the projects he executed in Rivers.

According to the former APC national chairman, results are stubborn and don’t lie.

Recall that Wike had invited members of opposition political parties to inaugurate projects in the state.

Wike and four other PDP governors known as the G5 have been at war with Iyorchia Ayu, saying northerners should not be the PDP national chairman and presidential candidate.

