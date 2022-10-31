The Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has been appointed into the People’s Democratic Party PDP Campaign Council in Delta State.

Ossai’s name appeared in the PDP campaign list published in Vanguard newspaper Monday 2022 under the Media and Publicity list.

Ossai Success born 2nd February 1992 is a young Politician, blogger, writer, entrepreneur, and the youngest political appointee in Delta and Nigeria as of 2015-2022.

He is best known for his political and controversial posts on social media.

Ossai is the Chairman of Delta First Media, a subsidiary of Delsa First Digital Services.

Apart from being a politician, he is a full- own a service advertising agency that offers a wide range of advertising and marketing services, which include; social media management, internet branding for brands, billboard advertising, media planning&media buying, outdoor advertising, website creation etc.

Ossai became the youngest Political appointee In Delta State and Nigeria at the age of 23.

On July 6, 2015, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State appointed Mr. Ossai Ovie Success as his Political Aide on media at the age of 23 making him the youngest political appointee in Delta State and Nigeria.

Then in 2019 at the age of 27, considering his achievements in society, he was appointed and elevated as Special Assistant on media to the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa.

What raised a few eyebrows concerning Ossai in his merited appointment is his age.

But for those close to the seat of power, the appointment of Ossai Ovie as a Success did not come as a slot by his father none his mother, or under godfatherism but as a result of hard work, Patient and determination.

Ossai has distinguished himself by being an inspiration to youths, empowering the youths across the state, giving scholarships to students by contributing positively to humanity, and has been honoured with several Awards by different Non Governmental bodies.

